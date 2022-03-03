Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


France asks citizens to leave Russia
News photo The Punch  - France "strongly" asked its citizens on Thursday to leave Russia if their presence there was "not essential" following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and the closure of airspace between Russia and the European Union

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

France Orders Citizens To Leave Russia Leadership:
France Orders Citizens To Leave Russia
France Asks Citizens To Leave Russia Information Nigeria:
France Asks Citizens To Leave Russia
France Asks Citizens To Leave Russia News Breakers:
France Asks Citizens To Leave Russia
France advises its citizens to leave Russia Within Nigeria:
France advises its citizens to leave Russia
France Asks Citizens To Leave Russia Republican Nigeria:
France Asks Citizens To Leave Russia
France Asks Citizens To Leave Russia Tori News:
France Asks Citizens To Leave Russia


   More Picks
1 FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
2 President Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Kim Kardashian officially declared single in divorce from Kanye West - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
5 FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal - This Day, 12 hours ago
6 Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins 24-hour loading of trucks at depots - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
7 Fuel Subsidy: Senate President urges Buhari to transmit bill to amend PIA - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
8 Heavy Security As Trial Of Adedoyin, Other Suspected Killers Of Murdered OAU Postgraduate Student, Adegoke Begins In Osun Court - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
9 Nigerian airlines say air fares’ hike long overdue - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
10 If you no go marry my sister, no dey take am grow your music career - Actor Uche Maduagwu accuses Davido of using Chioma to promote his music or show - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info