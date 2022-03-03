Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Suspected serial killer who allegedly dismembers his victims and sells their parts  is arrested in Ondo
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Nigeria Police and other security agencies have arrested a suspected serial killer, Oluwatosin Ikuemehinlo, aka 4G. The suspect, who was arrested with 11 others, is said to be responsible for the deaths of people in the Okitipupa and Igbokoda areas ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

