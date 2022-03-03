Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Use your multi billion naira private jets to evacuate stranded Nigerian students in Ukraine - Actor Uche Maduagwu tells Oyedepo, Adeboye and other rich clergymen
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actor Uche Maduagwu has challenged clergymen Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Adeboye, and others to use their private jets to evacuate Nigerians who are stranded in Ukraine. In his post, Uche opined that Jesus will be happy if Pastor Adeboye uses his private ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
2 President Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
4 FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal - This Day, 10 hours ago
5 Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins 24-hour loading of trucks at depots - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
6 Kim Kardashian officially declared single in divorce from Kanye West - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Nigeria has received over 67m doses of vaccines so far- NPHCDA - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
8 NNPC being transformed to be 5th gas producing company globally – Kyari - National Accord, 22 hours ago
9 Chelsea: Two key board members to leave when Roman Abramovich sells club - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
10 Domestic Gas Demand Now 4.482bn SCF, Reserve Hits 209.5 TCF – NMDPRA - Leadership, 3 hours ago
