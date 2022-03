DJ Cuppy Receives Another Bash For Her Ongoing Oxford University Studies Anaedo Online - Popular Nigerian disc-jockey and last of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s, three daughters, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, known as Dj Cuppy, has once again been given “gbas gbos” for her back-to-back posts about her studies at the prestigious Oxford ...



News Credibility Score: 99%