Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Man Shares Photos of Himself Eating Frog Meat, Claims It Cures Impotence
News photo Republican Nigeria  - A Nigerian man has shared photos of himself devouring rice with roasted frog meat.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian man shares photos of himself eating roasted frog meat, claims it cures impotence Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian man shares photos of himself eating roasted frog meat, claims it cures impotence
Nigerian man shares photos of himself eating roasted frog meat, claims it cures impotence Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian man shares photos of himself eating roasted frog meat, claims it cures impotence
Nigerian man shares photos of himself eating roasted frog meat, claims it cures impotence The Dabigal Blog:
Nigerian man shares photos of himself eating roasted frog meat, claims it cures impotence
Nigerian man shares photos of himself eating roasted frog meat, claims it cures impotence Naija Parrot:
Nigerian man shares photos of himself eating roasted frog meat, claims it cures impotence
Man posts pictures of himself devouring frog meat, alleges that it cures impotence (Photos) Gist Reel:
Man posts pictures of himself devouring frog meat, alleges that it cures impotence (Photos)
Nigerian Man Shares Photos of Himself Eating Frog Meat, Claims It Cures Impotence Tori News:
Nigerian Man Shares Photos of Himself Eating Frog Meat, Claims It Cures Impotence


   More Picks
1 FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
2 President Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Kim Kardashian officially declared single in divorce from Kanye West - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
5 FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal - This Day, 12 hours ago
6 Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins 24-hour loading of trucks at depots - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
7 Fuel Subsidy: Senate President urges Buhari to transmit bill to amend PIA - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
8 Heavy Security As Trial Of Adedoyin, Other Suspected Killers Of Murdered OAU Postgraduate Student, Adegoke Begins In Osun Court - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
9 Nigerian airlines say air fares’ hike long overdue - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
10 If you no go marry my sister, no dey take am grow your music career - Actor Uche Maduagwu accuses Davido of using Chioma to promote his music or show - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info