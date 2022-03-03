Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


No Russian Grand Prix in future as F1 terminates contract: official
News photo The Guardian  - Formula One has removed Russia as a Grand Prix host for good due to the invasion of Ukraine, by terminating its contract with the organisers, the championship promoters announced on Thursday. "Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Formula 1 terminates contract with Russian Grand Prix The Punch:
Formula 1 terminates contract with Russian Grand Prix
Formula 1 terminates contract with Russian Grand prix The Nation:
Formula 1 terminates contract with Russian Grand prix
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Formula 1 terminates contract with Russian Grand prix The News Guru:
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Formula 1 terminates contract with Russian Grand prix
No Russian Grand Prix In Future As F1 Terminates Contract: Official The Street Journal:
No Russian Grand Prix In Future As F1 Terminates Contract: Official
F1 Terminates Contract With Russian Grand Prix Promoter The Will:
F1 Terminates Contract With Russian Grand Prix Promoter
Formula 1 Terminates Contract With Russian Grand Prix TV360 Nigeria:
Formula 1 Terminates Contract With Russian Grand Prix
Formula 1 terminates contract with Russian Grand Prix News Breakers:
Formula 1 terminates contract with Russian Grand Prix


   More Picks
1 Heavy Security As Trial Of Adedoyin, Other Suspected Killers Of Murdered OAU Postgraduate Student, Adegoke Begins In Osun Court - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
2 "He turned private jet to Uber" Nigerians react as Davido sends private jet to bring Chioma and son Ifeanyi to his London show (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Mr Eazi donates N5 million to African students stranded in Ukraine - Correct NG, 16 hours ago
4 Amala and Ewedu are ridiculously overrated - Johnny Drille - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Nigerian Man Shares Photos of Himself Eating Frog Meat, Claims It Cures Impotence - Republican Nigeria, 19 hours ago
6 Madonna's Remix of "Frozen" featuring Fireboy DML is Here - Bella Naija, 21 hours ago
7 Failure of leadership is taking a huge toll on us as a nation - Peter Obi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Chelsea: Two key board members to leave when Roman Abramovich sells club - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 250,000 passports unclaimed – Interior Minister, Aregbesola - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Russia-Ukraine War: Air Peace Deploys Aircraft To Evacuate Stranded Nigerians - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info