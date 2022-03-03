Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ASUU strike: CNG calls for Education Minister, Adamu’s resignation for walking out on students
Daily Post  - The Student Wing of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG-SW), has called for the immediate resignation of the Minister of Education for walking out on Nigerian students, describing his action as shameful.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

ASUU Strike: CNG Calls for Education Minister’s Resignation for Walking Out On NANS Daily Trust:
ASUU Strike: CNG Calls for Education Minister’s Resignation for Walking Out On NANS
ASUU Strike: Students Call For Education Minister’s Resignation Independent:
ASUU Strike: Students Call For Education Minister’s Resignation
ASUU strike: CNG calls for Education Minister, Adamu’s resignation for walking out on students Nigerian Eye:
ASUU strike: CNG calls for Education Minister, Adamu’s resignation for walking out on students
ASUU strike: Northern group calls for immediate resignation of education minister Top Naija:
ASUU strike: Northern group calls for immediate resignation of education minister
ASUU strike: CNG calls for Education Minister, Adamu’s resignation for walking out on students Edujandon:
ASUU strike: CNG calls for Education Minister, Adamu’s resignation for walking out on students


   More Picks
1 FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal - This Day, 16 hours ago
2 Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
3 Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins 24-hour loading of trucks at depots - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
4 "He turned private jet to Uber" Nigerians react as Davido sends private jet to bring Chioma and son Ifeanyi to his London show (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Heavy Security As Trial Of Adedoyin, Other Suspected Killers Of Murdered OAU Postgraduate Student, Adegoke Begins In Osun Court - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 Mr Eazi donates N5 million to African students stranded in Ukraine - Correct NG, 5 hours ago
7 PHOTOS: Chioma, Ifeanyi, others jet to London for Davido’s concert - The Nation, 6 hours ago
8 Amala and Ewedu are ridiculously overrated - Johnny Drille - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 If She Was Nigerian, They Would Have Said Witches Will Attack The Baby – Toke Makinwa Reacts To Baby Bump Photos Of Rihanna - Edujandon, 23 hours ago
10 "I now accept fuel and fuel money" - Actress Chinonso Arubayi informs intending suitors - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info