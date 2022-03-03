Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Young man stabbed to death as rival thugs clash in Jos
Linda Ikeji Blog  - One Usman Musa, 21, was stabbed to death when rival groups popularly known as Sarasuka clashed in the Anguwan Rogo community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

 

The

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

One stabbed to death as rival groups clash in Jos Daily Trust:
One stabbed to death as rival groups clash in Jos
21-year-old man killed as rival gangs clash in Plateau Nigerian Tribune:
21-year-old man killed as rival gangs clash in Plateau
21-year-old Man Stabbed To Death As Rival Thugs Clash In Jos Republican Nigeria:
21-year-old Man Stabbed To Death As Rival Thugs Clash In Jos
21-year-old man stabbed to death as rival thugs clash in Jos Within Nigeria:
21-year-old man stabbed to death as rival thugs clash in Jos
21-year-old Man Stabbed To Death As Rival Thugs Clash In Jos Tori News:
21-year-old Man Stabbed To Death As Rival Thugs Clash In Jos


   More Picks
1 FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal - This Day, 18 hours ago
2 Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins 24-hour loading of trucks at depots - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
3 Heavy Security As Trial Of Adedoyin, Other Suspected Killers Of Murdered OAU Postgraduate Student, Adegoke Begins In Osun Court - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
4 Mr Eazi donates N5 million to African students stranded in Ukraine - Correct NG, 7 hours ago
5 PHOTOS: Chioma, Ifeanyi, others jet to London for Davido’s concert - The Nation, 8 hours ago
6 Amala and Ewedu are ridiculously overrated - Johnny Drille - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 If She Was Nigerian, They Would Have Said Witches Will Attack The Baby – Toke Makinwa Reacts To Baby Bump Photos Of Rihanna - Edujandon, 1 day ago
8 Male Lawmakers Against Gender Bills Have No Respect For Women – Minister - News Breakers, 1 day ago
9 Chelsea: Two key board members to leave when Roman Abramovich sells club - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 2023 elections: NLC demands restructuring for sustainable development, social justice - National Accord, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info