Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Electoral act: 9th assembly made Buhari sign bill into law - Ezrel
Legit  - Ezrel Tabiowo, special assistant to the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, gave reasons Buhari revisited electoral act amendment bill and signed it into law.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Diri commends Buhari for signing Electoral Act The Guardian:
Diri commends Buhari for signing Electoral Act
Road to 2023: Diri commends Buhari on Electoral Act – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Road to 2023: Diri commends Buhari on Electoral Act – The Sun Nigeria
Diri Hails Buhari For Signing Electoral Act Amendment Bill Independent:
Diri Hails Buhari For Signing Electoral Act Amendment Bill
Electoral Act Is Buhari’s Only Gift To Nigerians – Diri Information Nigeria:
Electoral Act Is Buhari’s Only Gift To Nigerians – Diri
Gov Diri Commends Buhari On Electoral Act Amendment, Thanks Bayelsans For Support The Will:
Gov Diri Commends Buhari On Electoral Act Amendment, Thanks Bayelsans For Support
Electoral Act Is Buhari’s Only Gift To Nigerians – Diri News Breakers:
Electoral Act Is Buhari’s Only Gift To Nigerians – Diri


   More Picks
1 Heavy Security As Trial Of Adedoyin, Other Suspected Killers Of Murdered OAU Postgraduate Student, Adegoke Begins In Osun Court - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
2 "He turned private jet to Uber" Nigerians react as Davido sends private jet to bring Chioma and son Ifeanyi to his London show (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Mr Eazi donates N5 million to African students stranded in Ukraine - Correct NG, 16 hours ago
4 Amala and Ewedu are ridiculously overrated - Johnny Drille - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Nigerian Man Shares Photos of Himself Eating Frog Meat, Claims It Cures Impotence - Republican Nigeria, 19 hours ago
6 Madonna's Remix of "Frozen" featuring Fireboy DML is Here - Bella Naija, 21 hours ago
7 Failure of leadership is taking a huge toll on us as a nation - Peter Obi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Chelsea: Two key board members to leave when Roman Abramovich sells club - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 250,000 passports unclaimed – Interior Minister, Aregbesola - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Russia-Ukraine War: Air Peace Deploys Aircraft To Evacuate Stranded Nigerians - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info