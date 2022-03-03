Post News
News at a Glance
Fuel attendant jailed 7 months for misappropriation of funds — NEWSVERGE
News Verge
- A Dei-dei Grade I Area Court in Abuja, on Thursday, sentenced a 32-year-old fuel attendant, Ngbede Musa, to seven months imprisonment for misappropriating N435, 390.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
The Eagle Online:
Fuel attendant jailed seven months for misappropriation of funds
News Diary Online:
Fuel attendant jailed 7 months for misappropriation of funds
Within Nigeria:
Fuel attendant jailed in Abuja
Republican Nigeria:
Fuel Attendant Gets Jailed In Abuja…You Won’t Believe Why
Tori News:
Fuel Attendant Gets Jailed In Abuja...You Won't Believe Why
More Picks
1
FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal -
This Day,
13 hours ago
2
Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
3
Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins 24-hour loading of trucks at depots - P.M. News -
PM News,
19 hours ago
4
Heavy Security As Trial Of Adedoyin, Other Suspected Killers Of Murdered OAU Postgraduate Student, Adegoke Begins In Osun Court -
Sahara Reporters,
6 hours ago
5
If She Was Nigerian, They Would Have Said Witches Will Attack The Baby – Toke Makinwa Reacts To Baby Bump Photos Of Rihanna -
Edujandon,
20 hours ago
6
Male Lawmakers Against Gender Bills Have No Respect For Women – Minister -
News Breakers,
19 hours ago
7
Chelsea: Two key board members to leave when Roman Abramovich sells club -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
8
What Yemi Alade planned to do on her birthday - P.M. News -
PM News,
23 hours ago
9
Domestic Gas Demand Now 4.482bn SCF, Reserve Hits 209.5 TCF – NMDPRA -
Leadership,
6 hours ago
10
2023 elections: NLC demands restructuring for sustainable development, social justice -
National Accord,
8 hours ago
