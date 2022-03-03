Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fuel attendant jailed 7 months for misappropriation of funds — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - A Dei-dei Grade I Area Court in Abuja, on Thursday, sentenced a 32-year-old fuel attendant, Ngbede Musa, to seven months imprisonment for misappropriating N435, 390.

3 hours ago
