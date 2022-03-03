Post News
Free at last: Kim K officially declared single in divorce case with Kanye West
Legit
- Kim Kardashian is officially single after winning divorce bid against ex-hubby Kanye West. They will now have to figure out how to agree on child support case.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Kim Kardashian legally declared single
The Nation:
Kim Kardashian legally single from Kanye West
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Kim Kardashian officially declared single in divorce from Kanye West
Ripples Nigeria:
Socialite Kim Kardashian officially declared single from Kanye West
The Trent:
Court Declares Kim Kardashian Legally Single In Divorce With Ye
Information Nigeria:
Court Declares Kim Kardashian Officially Single Amid Divorce From Kanye West
Daily Nigerian:
Court declares Kim Kardashian legally single from Kanye West
The Street Journal:
Kim Kardashian Divorce From Kanye West Finalised
PM News:
Kim Kardashian legally single - P.M. News
News Verge:
Kim Kardashian legally single from Kanye West — NEWSVERGE
News Breakers:
Court Declares Kim Kardashian Officially Single Amid Divorce From Kanye West
Edujandon:
Kim Kardashian has officially been granted her request to be legally single
Talk Glitz:
Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Are Legally 'Single' As Divorce Is Finalized
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Judge Declares Kim Kardashian Legally Single | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Instablog 9ja:
If you've been wanting to date Kim Kardashian, we have good news for you. Kim is now officially single! Two months after filing to be declared legally single, Kim’s request has been approved by a judge.
Republican Nigeria:
Court Declares Kim Kardashian Officially Single Amid Divorce From Kanye West
The New Diplomat:
Court Declares Kim Kardashian Legally Single
NPO Reports:
Reality TV Star, Kim Kardashian Now Single; Breaks From Kanye West
Sidomex Entertainment:
Kim kardashian declares herself legally single Wait she wasn’t before? #KimKardashian #EntertainmentNews
1
Mr Eazi donates N5 million to African students stranded in Ukraine -
Correct NG,
24 hours ago
2
2022 recruitment portal is fake – Nigerian Army warns -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
3
Zamfara NSCDC rescues abandoned newborn -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
4
Erratic power supply in the country is due to dry season - Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Singer Timaya arrested hours after being accused of h!t-and-run in Lagos -
Instablog 9ja,
22 hours ago
6
FG Charges Dangote Cement Tax Of N173.93bn For 2021; paid N97.24 billion tax in 2020 -
The Genius Media,
19 hours ago
7
Meters are free; AEDC, other DisCos mustn't sell to customers: Minister -
Peoples Gazette,
20 hours ago
8
"I was losing my hair as a result of treatment" Zainab Balogun discloses battle with stage 4 endometriosis -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
Buhari lauds UNEP at 50, calls for broader actions to overcome environmental challenges -
The Eagle Online,
23 hours ago
10
Ondo State Govt to return mission schools to original owners, says Akeredolu -
News Verge,
6 hours ago
