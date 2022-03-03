Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos Safe For Your Investments, Speaker Obasa Tells Qatari Government
News photo Society Gazette Nigeria  - Lagos Safe For Your Investments, Speaker Obasa Tells Qatari Government The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has described the State as one that guarantees safety of investors and their businesses since the ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Invest in Lagos, it Vanguard News:
Invest in Lagos, it's safe — Obasa urges Qatari Government
Lagos Safe For Investments, Obasa Tells Qatari Govt Independent:
Lagos Safe For Investments, Obasa Tells Qatari Govt
‘Lagos Safe For Your Investments’ – Hon Obasa Tells Qatari Govt The Will:
‘Lagos Safe For Your Investments’ – Hon Obasa Tells Qatari Govt
SPEAKER OBASA To QATARI GOVERNMENT: Lagos Safe For Your Investments [PHOTOS] The Genius Media:
SPEAKER OBASA To QATARI GOVERNMENT: Lagos Safe For Your Investments [PHOTOS]
‘Lagos Is Safe You Can Invest’ – Obasa Informs Qatar Investors Naija News:
‘Lagos Is Safe You Can Invest’ – Obasa Informs Qatar Investors
Lagos Safe For Your Investment, Lagos Speaker Assures Qatari Govt News Probe:
Lagos Safe For Your Investment, Lagos Speaker Assures Qatari Govt


   More Picks
1 FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal - This Day, 16 hours ago
2 Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
3 Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins 24-hour loading of trucks at depots - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
4 "He turned private jet to Uber" Nigerians react as Davido sends private jet to bring Chioma and son Ifeanyi to his London show (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Heavy Security As Trial Of Adedoyin, Other Suspected Killers Of Murdered OAU Postgraduate Student, Adegoke Begins In Osun Court - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 Mr Eazi donates N5 million to African students stranded in Ukraine - Correct NG, 5 hours ago
7 PHOTOS: Chioma, Ifeanyi, others jet to London for Davido’s concert - The Nation, 6 hours ago
8 Amala and Ewedu are ridiculously overrated - Johnny Drille - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 If She Was Nigerian, They Would Have Said Witches Will Attack The Baby – Toke Makinwa Reacts To Baby Bump Photos Of Rihanna - Edujandon, 23 hours ago
10 "I now accept fuel and fuel money" - Actress Chinonso Arubayi informs intending suitors - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info