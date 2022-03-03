Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Reps’ Delegation Arrives Romania, Supervises Evacuation of Nigerians From Ukraine
Channels Television  - A delegation from the House of Representatives has landed in Romania to begin oversight and is assisting in the evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the Eastern European nation.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

