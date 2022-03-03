Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Singer Timaya arrested hours after being accused of h!t-and-run in Lagos
Instablog 9ja
- Just In: Singer Timaya arrested hours after being accused of h!t-and-run in Lagos
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Lagos police arrest Timaya over hit-and-run allegation
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Hit and run accident: Timaya denies arrest by police, says he was only interrogated
The Nation:
Police pick up Timaya over alleged hit & run accident
The Street Journal:
Timaya Arrested For Alleged Hit And Run
Gist Reel:
Singer Timaya, arrested over alleged hit and run
Naija News:
Timaya Breaks Silence After Hit And Run Arrest
iBrand TV:
Timaya Breaks Silence Over Hit And Run Incident
News Breakers:
Police Arrest Nigerian Music Star, Timaya Hours After Being Accused Of Hit And Run
Edujandon:
Timaya Arrested Over Hit And Run In Lekki (Photos + Video)
Tori News:
Timaya Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Hit And Run Incident
More Picks
1
Court strikes out FG’s suit against resident doctors -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
2
Mr Eazi donates N5 million to African students stranded in Ukraine -
Correct NG,
22 hours ago
3
Erratic power supply in the country is due to dry season - Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Singer Timaya arrested hours after being accused of h!t-and-run in Lagos -
Instablog 9ja,
20 hours ago
5
"Someone should check on Sophia Momodu" Reactions as Davido sends private jet to pick Chioma and son ahead of concert - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
1 day ago
6
Meters are free; AEDC, other DisCos mustn't sell to customers: Minister -
Peoples Gazette,
18 hours ago
7
Buhari lauds UNEP at 50, calls for broader actions to overcome environmental challenges -
The Eagle Online,
21 hours ago
8
FG Charges Dangote Cement Tax Of N173.93bn For 2021; paid N97.24 billion tax in 2020 -
The Genius Media,
18 hours ago
9
2023 presidency: I'm contesting for the future of our children, Tinubu assures Nigerians -
Legit,
6 hours ago
10
250,000 passports unclaimed – Interior Minister, Aregbesola -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...