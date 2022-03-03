Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Abia: Gunmen kill ex-PDP women leader, daughter, two others in Ohafia LG
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Gunmen have killed a former PDP Women Leader, Madam Ucha Kalu Ndukwe; her first daughter, Chibuzor Ndukwe and two others - Ndubuisi Ndukwe and Kalu Umah -

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

