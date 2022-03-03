Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Why we increased price of sachet water from N120 to N250 in Ogun — Producers
News photo News Wire NGR  - Producers of sachet and table water in Abeokuta have attributed the increase in prices of the product to high cost of production. The producers said that the price increase stemmed from the fall of naira against the dollar.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

