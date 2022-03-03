Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG blames poor power supply on low water level at hydro plants - CoreTV News
Core TV News  - The Federal Government has blamed the erratic power supply in Abuja and some parts of the country on a reduction in hydro capacity owing to the dry season.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

