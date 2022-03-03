Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Zamfara NSCDC rescues abandoned newborn
Daily Post  - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) Zamfara State Command has rescued an abandoned newborn at Unguwar Yarima Gusau, the state capital. The baby boy was rescued on the 1st March 2022. The Corps Commandant, Mr. AA Sparks said the innocent ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
NSCDC Rescues Abandoned Newborn Baby In Zamfara
Relief As Zamfara NSCDC Rescues Abandoned Newborn Naija Loaded:
Relief As Zamfara NSCDC Rescues Abandoned Newborn
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Zamfara State Command has rescued an abandoned new born baby boy. TVC News:
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Zamfara State Command has rescued an abandoned new born baby boy.
NSCDC Rescues Abandoned Newborn Baby In Zamfara The Street Journal:
NSCDC Rescues Abandoned Newborn Baby In Zamfara
NSCDC Rescues Abandoned Newborn Baby In Zamfara News Breakers:
NSCDC Rescues Abandoned Newborn Baby In Zamfara


   More Picks
1 FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal - This Day, 18 hours ago
2 Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins 24-hour loading of trucks at depots - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
3 Heavy Security As Trial Of Adedoyin, Other Suspected Killers Of Murdered OAU Postgraduate Student, Adegoke Begins In Osun Court - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
4 Mr Eazi donates N5 million to African students stranded in Ukraine - Correct NG, 7 hours ago
5 PHOTOS: Chioma, Ifeanyi, others jet to London for Davido’s concert - The Nation, 8 hours ago
6 Amala and Ewedu are ridiculously overrated - Johnny Drille - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 If She Was Nigerian, They Would Have Said Witches Will Attack The Baby – Toke Makinwa Reacts To Baby Bump Photos Of Rihanna - Edujandon, 1 day ago
8 Male Lawmakers Against Gender Bills Have No Respect For Women – Minister - News Breakers, 1 day ago
9 Chelsea: Two key board members to leave when Roman Abramovich sells club - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 2023 elections: NLC demands restructuring for sustainable development, social justice - National Accord, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info