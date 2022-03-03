Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Ukraine: Putin, Macron share 'not-so-friendly' phone call
The Nation
- Ukraine: Putin, Macron share 'not-so-friendly' phone call
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Macron fears ‘worst to come’ after call with Putin
Channels Television:
Macron Fears ‘Worst To Come’ After Call With Putin
The Street Journal:
Macron Fears ‘Worst To Come’ After Call With Putin
The News Guru:
Ukraine crisis: Worst is yet to come - French president says after call with Putin
News Breakers:
Macron fears ‘worst to come’ after call with Putin
More Picks
1
Heavy Security As Trial Of Adedoyin, Other Suspected Killers Of Murdered OAU Postgraduate Student, Adegoke Begins In Osun Court -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
2
"He turned private jet to Uber" Nigerians react as Davido sends private jet to bring Chioma and son Ifeanyi to his London show (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Mr Eazi donates N5 million to African students stranded in Ukraine -
Correct NG,
16 hours ago
4
Amala and Ewedu are ridiculously overrated - Johnny Drille -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
Nigerian Man Shares Photos of Himself Eating Frog Meat, Claims It Cures Impotence -
Republican Nigeria,
19 hours ago
6
Madonna's Remix of "Frozen" featuring Fireboy DML is Here -
Bella Naija,
21 hours ago
7
Failure of leadership is taking a huge toll on us as a nation - Peter Obi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
Chelsea: Two key board members to leave when Roman Abramovich sells club -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
9
250,000 passports unclaimed – Interior Minister, Aregbesola -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
10
Russia-Ukraine War: Air Peace Deploys Aircraft To Evacuate Stranded Nigerians -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
