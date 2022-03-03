Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NIMC pushes to make NIN compulsory requirement for access to government services
News photo Peoples Gazette  - The National Identity Management Commission wants NIN to become a mandatory requirement for accessing government services.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NIMC wants NIN mandatory for govt services, solicits BPRS support Vanguard News:
NIMC wants NIN mandatory for govt services, solicits BPRS support
NIMC calls for mandatory use of NIN in government services The Cable:
NIMC calls for mandatory use of NIN in government services
NIMC pushes for making NIN mandatory for accessing govt services Daily Nigerian:
NIMC pushes for making NIN mandatory for accessing govt services
NIMC wants NIN mandatory for govt services, solicits BPRS support Pulse Nigeria:
NIMC wants NIN mandatory for govt services, solicits BPRS support
NIMC pushes for making NIN mandatory for accessing govt services News Breakers:
NIMC pushes for making NIN mandatory for accessing govt services


   More Picks
1 "He turned private jet to Uber" Nigerians react as Davido sends private jet to bring Chioma and son Ifeanyi to his London show (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Heavy Security As Trial Of Adedoyin, Other Suspected Killers Of Murdered OAU Postgraduate Student, Adegoke Begins In Osun Court - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
3 Mr Eazi donates N5 million to African students stranded in Ukraine - Correct NG, 14 hours ago
4 Amala and Ewedu are ridiculously overrated - Johnny Drille - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerian Man Shares Photos of Himself Eating Frog Meat, Claims It Cures Impotence - Republican Nigeria, 18 hours ago
6 Chelsea: Two key board members to leave when Roman Abramovich sells club - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Russia-Ukraine War: Air Peace Deploys Aircraft To Evacuate Stranded Nigerians - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
8 2023 elections: NLC demands restructuring for sustainable development, social justice - National Accord, 21 hours ago
9 Failure of leadership is taking a huge toll on us as a nation - Peter Obi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Why we increased price of sachet water from N120 to N250 in Ogun — Producers - News Wire NGR, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info