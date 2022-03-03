Post News
Fresh News
Two security guards in viral dance video allegedly sacked for dancing on duty (video)
Naija Parrot
- Two young security guards who were dancing on duty in a viral video have allegedly been sacked from their jobs.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Trending Abia video: Guards Dancing on Duty Were Removed, Not Sacked – Boss
Gist Reel:
Security officers dancing on duty in viral video sacked (Video)
Republican Nigeria:
Security Officers Dancing On Duty In Viral Video Sacked (Video)
People n Politics:
VIDEO: Guards reportedly sacked for dancing at duty post
Tori News:
Security Officers Dancing On Duty In Viral Video Sacked (Video)
1
"He turned private jet to Uber" Nigerians react as Davido sends private jet to bring Chioma and son Ifeanyi to his London show (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Heavy Security As Trial Of Adedoyin, Other Suspected Killers Of Murdered OAU Postgraduate Student, Adegoke Begins In Osun Court -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
3
Mr Eazi donates N5 million to African students stranded in Ukraine -
Correct NG,
14 hours ago
4
Amala and Ewedu are ridiculously overrated - Johnny Drille -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Nigerian Man Shares Photos of Himself Eating Frog Meat, Claims It Cures Impotence -
Republican Nigeria,
18 hours ago
6
Chelsea: Two key board members to leave when Roman Abramovich sells club -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
7
Russia-Ukraine War: Air Peace Deploys Aircraft To Evacuate Stranded Nigerians -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
8
2023 elections: NLC demands restructuring for sustainable development, social justice -
National Accord,
21 hours ago
9
Failure of leadership is taking a huge toll on us as a nation - Peter Obi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
Why we increased price of sachet water from N120 to N250 in Ogun — Producers -
News Wire NGR,
13 hours ago
