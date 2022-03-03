Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Two security guards in viral dance video allegedly sacked for dancing on duty (video)
Naija Parrot  - Two young security guards who were dancing on duty in a viral video have allegedly been sacked from their jobs.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

