Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Putin Wants All Of Ukraine And Worse Is To Come - France President Warns
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - Putin Wants All Of Ukraine And Worse Is To Come - France President Warns

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ukraine War: Putin issues stern warning to neighbouring countries Daily Post:
Ukraine War: Putin issues stern warning to neighbouring countries
Putin warns neighbouring countries against escalating conflict - P.M. News PM News:
Putin warns neighbouring countries against escalating conflict - P.M. News
Putin warns neighboring countries against escalating conflict Prompt News:
Putin warns neighboring countries against escalating conflict
The News Guru:
'I would advise you not to fuel the situation' - Putin issues warning to neighboring countries
Putin Warns Neighboring Countries Against Escalating Conflict Fresh Reporters:
Putin Warns Neighboring Countries Against Escalating Conflict
Ukraine vs Russia: Naija News:
Ukraine vs Russia: 'I Am doing My Duty' - Putin Speaks
Don Global Upfront:
Don't Escalate Tensions in Ukraine, Putin Warns Russia’s Neighbours


   More Picks
1 Update: How illegal petrol marketer and wife were killed in fire disaster caused by fuel stored at home in Jos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 mins ago
2 Ondo State Govt to return mission schools to original owners, says Akeredolu - News Verge, 12 hours ago
3 Omoyele Sowore alleges that the police arrested his lawyer for 'embarrassing them' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Measles Hits Eight States, NCDC Laments Non-Vaccination - The Nigeria Lawyer, 15 hours ago
5 Why Nnamdi Kanu’s American Lawyer, Bruce Fein, Wants Me To Withdraw From IPOB Leader's Legal Team, Ejiofor Reacts To Allegations - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
6 NCC targets1 bn devices on 5G in 2 years - News Diary Online, 8 hours ago
7 Drama As R*pe Suspect Flees Lagos Court | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Actress Genevieve Nnaji stirs reactions as she shows off banging body at 42 - Legit, 6 hours ago
9 2023 presidency: I'm contesting for the future of our children, Tinubu assures Nigerians - Legit, 14 hours ago
10 Terrorists kill 5, burn tanker laden with 33,000 litres of fuel on Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info