NDLEA Appoints MC Oluomo As Ambassador Of War Against Drug Abuse In Lagos State
News photo Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - The Lagos command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA has made the State Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya a.ka MC Oluomo as their Ambassador of War Against Drug Abuse in the State (WADA).

