Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why Nnamdi Kanu’s American Lawyer, Bruce Fein, Wants Me To Withdraw From IPOB Leader's Legal Team, Ejiofor Reacts To Allegations
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Why Nnamdi Kanu’s American Lawyer, Bruce Fein, Wants Me To Withdraw From IPOB Leader's Legal Team, Ejiofor Reacts To Allegations

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Biafra: Confusion as US lawyer asks Ejiofor to withdraw from representing Nnamdi Kanu Daily Post:
Biafra: Confusion as US lawyer asks Ejiofor to withdraw from representing Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu The Street Journal:
Nnamdi Kanu's American lawyer, Bruce Fein asks Ejiofor to withdraw from IPOB leader's legal team immediately
CKN Nigeria:
Nnamdi Kanu's American Lawyer Asks Ejiofor To Immediately Withdraw From IPOB Leader's Legal Team Over Alleged Fraud
Biafra: Confusion As Nnamdi Kanu’s US Lawyer Urges Ejiofor To Refrain From His Case Global Village Extra:
Biafra: Confusion As Nnamdi Kanu’s US Lawyer Urges Ejiofor To Refrain From His Case
Nnamdi Kanu’s American Lawyer, Bruce Fein Asks Ejiofor To Withdraw From IPOB Leader’s Legal Team Immediately News Breakers:
Nnamdi Kanu’s American Lawyer, Bruce Fein Asks Ejiofor To Withdraw From IPOB Leader’s Legal Team Immediately
Nnamdi Kanu: Confusion As IPOB’s Leader US Lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor Fight Dirty Over N5.6 million Fraud Naija News:
Nnamdi Kanu: Confusion As IPOB’s Leader US Lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor Fight Dirty Over N5.6 million Fraud


   More Picks
1 Mr Eazi donates N5 million to African students stranded in Ukraine - Correct NG, 21 hours ago
2 Yul Edochie reveals the only condition under which he'll send his children to school abroad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Erratic power supply in the country is due to dry season - Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 "Someone should check on Sophia Momodu" Reactions as Davido sends private jet to pick Chioma and son ahead of concert - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Meters are free; AEDC, other DisCos mustn't sell to customers: Minister - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
6 Buhari lauds UNEP at 50, calls for broader actions to overcome environmental challenges - The Eagle Online, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerian Man Shares Photos of Himself Eating Frog Meat, Claims It Cures Impotence - Republican Nigeria, 24 hours ago
8 2023 presidency: I'm contesting for the future of our children, Tinubu assures Nigerians - Legit, 5 hours ago
9 250,000 passports unclaimed – Interior Minister, Aregbesola - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
10 Mob sets fleeing phone thieves ablaze after tricycle fails to start in Onitsha - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info