Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Growing insecurity poses threat to 2023 general elections – INEC
National Daily  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday raised alarm that the growing in Nigeria constitutes serious threat to credible elections in 2023.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Growing Insecurity Threatening 2023 General Elections – INEC Leadership:
Growing Insecurity Threatening 2023 General Elections – INEC
Our concerns about 2023 general election, by INEC The Nation:
Our concerns about 2023 general election, by INEC
...Insecurity, IDPs’ll pose challenges to 2023 elections –INEC – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
...Insecurity, IDPs’ll pose challenges to 2023 elections –INEC – The Sun Nigeria
2023: Growing Insecurity Threatening General Elections – INEC Signal:
2023: Growing Insecurity Threatening General Elections – INEC
Growing insecurity poses threat to 2023 general elections – INEC Online Nigeria:
Growing insecurity poses threat to 2023 general elections – INEC


   More Picks
1 Mr Eazi donates N5 million to African students stranded in Ukraine - Correct NG, 21 hours ago
2 Yul Edochie reveals the only condition under which he'll send his children to school abroad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Erratic power supply in the country is due to dry season - Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 "Someone should check on Sophia Momodu" Reactions as Davido sends private jet to pick Chioma and son ahead of concert - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Meters are free; AEDC, other DisCos mustn't sell to customers: Minister - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
6 Nigerian Man Shares Photos of Himself Eating Frog Meat, Claims It Cures Impotence - Republican Nigeria, 24 hours ago
7 2023 presidency: I'm contesting for the future of our children, Tinubu assures Nigerians - Legit, 5 hours ago
8 250,000 passports unclaimed – Interior Minister, Aregbesola - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 Mob sets fleeing phone thieves ablaze after tricycle fails to start in Onitsha - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
10 Russia-Ukraine War: Air Peace Deploys Aircraft To Evacuate Stranded Nigerians - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info