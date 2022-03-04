Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Igboho may leave detention today
News photo The Nation  - Barring unforeseen factors, embattled Yoruba nation agitator Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho) is scheduled to leave detention today...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Mr Eazi donates N5 million to African students stranded in Ukraine - Correct NG, 21 hours ago
2 Yul Edochie reveals the only condition under which he'll send his children to school abroad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Erratic power supply in the country is due to dry season - Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 "Someone should check on Sophia Momodu" Reactions as Davido sends private jet to pick Chioma and son ahead of concert - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Meters are free; AEDC, other DisCos mustn't sell to customers: Minister - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
6 Nigerian Man Shares Photos of Himself Eating Frog Meat, Claims It Cures Impotence - Republican Nigeria, 24 hours ago
7 2023 presidency: I'm contesting for the future of our children, Tinubu assures Nigerians - Legit, 5 hours ago
8 250,000 passports unclaimed – Interior Minister, Aregbesola - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 Mob sets fleeing phone thieves ablaze after tricycle fails to start in Onitsha - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
10 Russia-Ukraine War: Air Peace Deploys Aircraft To Evacuate Stranded Nigerians - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
