Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Qatar 2022 African qualifiers’ play-off: See confirmed dates, venues
News photo The Eagle Online  - The 10 teams are in contention for the five African places at Qatar 2022 after qualifying rounds, which had involved 54 teams

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Full schedule: Qatar 2022 African qualifiers’ play-off dates, venues The Punch:
Full schedule: Qatar 2022 African qualifiers’ play-off dates, venues
2022 W/Cup Playoff: CAF Releases Dates, Venues Of Final Qualifiers Complete Sports:
2022 W/Cup Playoff: CAF Releases Dates, Venues Of Final Qualifiers
Qatar 2022 African Qualifiers’ play-off dates and venues now certain The Sun:
Qatar 2022 African Qualifiers’ play-off dates and venues now certain
Qatar 2022: African Qualifiers’ play-off dates, venues now certain The Herald:
Qatar 2022: African Qualifiers’ play-off dates, venues now certain
Qatar 2022: CAF Releases Dates, Venues of Final Qualifiers Prompt News:
Qatar 2022: CAF Releases Dates, Venues of Final Qualifiers
QATAR 2022: African Qualifiers The New Diplomat:
QATAR 2022: African Qualifiers' Play-off Dates, Venues [Full List]
Full schedule: Qatar 2022 African qualifiers’ play-off dates, venues News Breakers:
Full schedule: Qatar 2022 African qualifiers’ play-off dates, venues


   More Picks
1 Update: How illegal petrol marketer and wife were killed in fire disaster caused by fuel stored at home in Jos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 mins ago
2 Ondo State Govt to return mission schools to original owners, says Akeredolu - News Verge, 12 hours ago
3 Omoyele Sowore alleges that the police arrested his lawyer for 'embarrassing them' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Measles Hits Eight States, NCDC Laments Non-Vaccination - The Nigeria Lawyer, 15 hours ago
5 Why Nnamdi Kanu’s American Lawyer, Bruce Fein, Wants Me To Withdraw From IPOB Leader's Legal Team, Ejiofor Reacts To Allegations - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
6 NCC targets1 bn devices on 5G in 2 years - News Diary Online, 8 hours ago
7 Drama As R*pe Suspect Flees Lagos Court | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Actress Genevieve Nnaji stirs reactions as she shows off banging body at 42 - Legit, 6 hours ago
9 2023 presidency: I'm contesting for the future of our children, Tinubu assures Nigerians - Legit, 14 hours ago
10 Terrorists kill 5, burn tanker laden with 33,000 litres of fuel on Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info