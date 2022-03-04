Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Alleged drug trafficking: FG set to arraign Abba Kyari, six others
News photo The Eagle Online  - DCP Kyari and six others will be arraigned by the NDLEA before Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Abba Kyari To Be Arraigned For Drug Trafficking On Monday The Trent:
Abba Kyari To Be Arraigned For Drug Trafficking On Monday
FG To Arraign Abba Kyari, Six Others On Monday News Break:
FG To Arraign Abba Kyari, Six Others On Monday
Abba Kyari To Be Arraigned For Drug Trafficking On Monday News Breakers:
Abba Kyari To Be Arraigned For Drug Trafficking On Monday
FG to arraign Abba Kyari, 6 others on Monday for alleged drug trafficking 1st for Credible News:
FG to arraign Abba Kyari, 6 others on Monday for alleged drug trafficking
NDLEA To Arraign Abba Kyari, Others Monday Tori News:
NDLEA To Arraign Abba Kyari, Others Monday


   More Picks
1 Mr Eazi donates N5 million to African students stranded in Ukraine - Correct NG, 24 hours ago
2 2022 recruitment portal is fake – Nigerian Army warns - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Zamfara NSCDC rescues abandoned newborn - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Erratic power supply in the country is due to dry season - Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Singer Timaya arrested hours after being accused of h!t-and-run in Lagos - Instablog 9ja, 22 hours ago
6 FG Charges Dangote Cement Tax Of N173.93bn For 2021; paid N97.24 billion tax in 2020 - The Genius Media, 19 hours ago
7 Meters are free; AEDC, other DisCos mustn't sell to customers: Minister - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
8 "I was losing my hair as a result of treatment" Zainab Balogun discloses battle with stage 4 endometriosis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Buhari lauds UNEP at 50, calls for broader actions to overcome environmental challenges - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
10 2023 presidency: I'm contesting for the future of our children, Tinubu assures Nigerians - Legit, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info