Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Customer bathes Lagos PoS operator with hot soup over data
The Punch
- A customer, identified only as Blessing, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly bathing a Point-of-Sale operator, Bisola Kolawole, with hot soup in the Ikorodu area of the state.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Woman pours hot soup on PoS operator over failed transaction in Lagos
News Breakers:
Customer Bathes Lagos PoS Operator With Hot Soup Over Data
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Customer Bathes Lagos PoS Operator With Hot Soup Over Data | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Within Nigeria:
Customer bathes Lagos PoS operator with hot soup over data
Tori News:
Customer Bathes Lagos PoS Operator With Hot Soup Over Data
More Picks
1
2022 recruitment portal is fake – Nigerian Army warns -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
2
Reactions as Chicken Republic reportedly sack 2 security workers in viral dancing video — First Reports -
First Reports,
22 hours ago
3
Zamfara NSCDC rescues abandoned newborn -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
Erratic power supply in the country is due to dry season - Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
Singer Timaya arrested hours after being accused of h!t-and-run in Lagos -
Instablog 9ja,
24 hours ago
6
FG Charges Dangote Cement Tax Of N173.93bn For 2021; paid N97.24 billion tax in 2020 -
The Genius Media,
21 hours ago
7
Governors decry NNPC zero contribution to federation account -
The News Guru,
21 hours ago
8
Meters are free; AEDC, other DisCos mustn't sell to customers: Minister -
Peoples Gazette,
21 hours ago
9
"I was losing my hair as a result of treatment" Zainab Balogun discloses battle with stage 4 endometriosis -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
Kim Kardashian drops last name 'West' from her social media handles one day after she was declared legally single -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...