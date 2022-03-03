Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FCTA warns residents against buying land from IDPs
Peoples Daily  - FCTA warns residents against buying land from IDPs

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FCTA warns against illegal land deals in Abuja The Guardian:
FCTA warns against illegal land deals in Abuja
We Peoples Gazette:
We'll continue to demolish structures built on lands bought from IDPs: FCTA
Stop buying lands from IDPs, FCTA warns residents Daily Nigerian:
Stop buying lands from IDPs, FCTA warns residents
FCTA Warns Against Illegal Land Deals In Abuja The Street Journal:
FCTA Warns Against Illegal Land Deals In Abuja
Stop buying lands from IDPs, FCTA warns residents News Breakers:
Stop buying lands from IDPs, FCTA warns residents


   More Picks
1 Heavy Security As Trial Of Adedoyin, Other Suspected Killers Of Murdered OAU Postgraduate Student, Adegoke Begins In Osun Court - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Mr Eazi donates N5 million to African students stranded in Ukraine - Correct NG, 18 hours ago
3 "He turned private jet to Uber" Nigerians react as Davido sends private jet to bring Chioma and son Ifeanyi to his London show (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Meters are free; AEDC, other DisCos mustn't sell to customers: Minister - Peoples Gazette, 14 hours ago
5 Erratic power supply in the country is due to dry season - Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Nigerian Man Shares Photos of Himself Eating Frog Meat, Claims It Cures Impotence - Republican Nigeria, 21 hours ago
7 Madonna's Remix of "Frozen" featuring Fireboy DML is Here - Bella Naija, 22 hours ago
8 Chelsea: Two key board members to leave when Roman Abramovich sells club - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Yul Edochie reveals the only condition under which he'll send his children to school abroad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 2023 presidency: I'm contesting for the future of our children, Tinubu assures Nigerians - Legit, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info