News at a Glance
FCTA warns residents against buying land from IDPs
Peoples Daily
- FCTA warns residents against buying land from IDPs
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
FCTA warns against illegal land deals in Abuja
Peoples Gazette:
We'll continue to demolish structures built on lands bought from IDPs: FCTA
Daily Nigerian:
Stop buying lands from IDPs, FCTA warns residents
The Street Journal:
FCTA Warns Against Illegal Land Deals In Abuja
News Breakers:
Stop buying lands from IDPs, FCTA warns residents
More Picks
1
Heavy Security As Trial Of Adedoyin, Other Suspected Killers Of Murdered OAU Postgraduate Student, Adegoke Begins In Osun Court -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
2
Mr Eazi donates N5 million to African students stranded in Ukraine -
Correct NG,
18 hours ago
3
"He turned private jet to Uber" Nigerians react as Davido sends private jet to bring Chioma and son Ifeanyi to his London show (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Meters are free; AEDC, other DisCos mustn't sell to customers: Minister -
Peoples Gazette,
14 hours ago
5
Erratic power supply in the country is due to dry season - Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
Nigerian Man Shares Photos of Himself Eating Frog Meat, Claims It Cures Impotence -
Republican Nigeria,
21 hours ago
7
Madonna's Remix of "Frozen" featuring Fireboy DML is Here -
Bella Naija,
22 hours ago
8
Chelsea: Two key board members to leave when Roman Abramovich sells club -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
Yul Edochie reveals the only condition under which he'll send his children to school abroad -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
2023 presidency: I'm contesting for the future of our children, Tinubu assures Nigerians -
Legit,
2 hours ago
