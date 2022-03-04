Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ogun union officers chase motorcycle rider to death over N600
News photo The Punch  - A motorcycle rider, Nura Kazeem, has been crushed to death at the Aseese, Ogun State end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ogun union officers chase motorcycle rider to death over N600 Linda Ikeji Blog:
Ogun union officers chase motorcycle rider to death over N600
Union officers chase motorcycle rider to death over N600 ticket in Ogun The Street Journal:
Union officers chase motorcycle rider to death over N600 ticket in Ogun
Motorcycle Rider Chased To Death Over N600 In Ogun News Break:
Motorcycle Rider Chased To Death Over N600 In Ogun
Ogun union officers chase motorcycle rider to death over N600 News Breakers:
Ogun union officers chase motorcycle rider to death over N600
Ogun union officers chase motorcycle rider to death over N600 Within Nigeria:
Ogun union officers chase motorcycle rider to death over N600
Ogun: Union Officers Chase Motorcycle Rider To Death Over ₦600 Naija News:
Ogun: Union Officers Chase Motorcycle Rider To Death Over ₦600
Ogun Union Officers Chase Motorcycle Rider To Death Over N600 (Photo) Tori News:
Ogun Union Officers Chase Motorcycle Rider To Death Over N600 (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Update: How illegal petrol marketer and wife were killed in fire disaster caused by fuel stored at home in Jos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 mins ago
2 Ondo State Govt to return mission schools to original owners, says Akeredolu - News Verge, 12 hours ago
3 Omoyele Sowore alleges that the police arrested his lawyer for 'embarrassing them' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Measles Hits Eight States, NCDC Laments Non-Vaccination - The Nigeria Lawyer, 15 hours ago
5 Why Nnamdi Kanu’s American Lawyer, Bruce Fein, Wants Me To Withdraw From IPOB Leader's Legal Team, Ejiofor Reacts To Allegations - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
6 NCC targets1 bn devices on 5G in 2 years - News Diary Online, 8 hours ago
7 Drama As R*pe Suspect Flees Lagos Court | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Actress Genevieve Nnaji stirs reactions as she shows off banging body at 42 - Legit, 6 hours ago
9 2023 presidency: I'm contesting for the future of our children, Tinubu assures Nigerians - Legit, 14 hours ago
10 Terrorists kill 5, burn tanker laden with 33,000 litres of fuel on Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info