Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ondo State Govt to return mission schools to original owners, says Akeredolu
News photo News Verge  - The Ondo State Government has expressed its readiness to return both missionary primary and secondary schools to their original owners. Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said this on Thursday while receiving the new Chairman of the Christian Association of ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Ondo State Govt to return mission schools to original owners, says Akeredolu The Sun:
Ondo State Govt to return mission schools to original owners, says Akeredolu
Ondo govt to return mission schools to original owners – Akeredolu The Herald:
Ondo govt to return mission schools to original owners – Akeredolu
Ondo State Govt to return mission schools to original owners, says Akeredolu News Diary Online:
Ondo State Govt to return mission schools to original owners, says Akeredolu
Ondo govt set to return missionary schools to original owners The News Guru:
Ondo govt set to return missionary schools to original owners
Ondo to return mission schools to original owners - Akeredolu - P.M. News PM News:
Ondo to return mission schools to original owners - Akeredolu - P.M. News
Ondo State Govt pledges to return mission schools to original owners 1st for Credible News:
Ondo State Govt pledges to return mission schools to original owners
Akeredolu Announces Readiness to Return Schools to Original Owners NPO Reports:
Akeredolu Announces Readiness to Return Schools to Original Owners
Ondo to return mission schools to original owners – Akeredolu News Breakers:
Ondo to return mission schools to original owners – Akeredolu


   More Picks
1 Mr Eazi donates N5 million to African students stranded in Ukraine - Correct NG, 24 hours ago
2 2022 recruitment portal is fake – Nigerian Army warns - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Zamfara NSCDC rescues abandoned newborn - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Erratic power supply in the country is due to dry season - Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Singer Timaya arrested hours after being accused of h!t-and-run in Lagos - Instablog 9ja, 22 hours ago
6 FG Charges Dangote Cement Tax Of N173.93bn For 2021; paid N97.24 billion tax in 2020 - The Genius Media, 19 hours ago
7 Meters are free; AEDC, other DisCos mustn't sell to customers: Minister - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
8 "I was losing my hair as a result of treatment" Zainab Balogun discloses battle with stage 4 endometriosis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Buhari lauds UNEP at 50, calls for broader actions to overcome environmental challenges - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
10 2023 presidency: I'm contesting for the future of our children, Tinubu assures Nigerians - Legit, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info