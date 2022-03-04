Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

PHOTOS: Over 400 Nigerians From Ukraine Arrive In Abuja
Channels Television  - The first set of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine landed in the country aboard a Max Air flight on Friday morning. They were airlifted from Romania where they had taken shelter in the wake of the conflict in the Eastern European nation.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

