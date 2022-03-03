Buhari led- APC administration has lost control of governance, says PDP

|
1
Mr Eazi donates N5 million to African students stranded in Ukraine - Correct NG,
21 hours ago
2
Yul Edochie reveals the only condition under which he'll send his children to school abroad - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Erratic power supply in the country is due to dry season - Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
"Someone should check on Sophia Momodu" Reactions as Davido sends private jet to pick Chioma and son ahead of concert - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog,
23 hours ago
5
Meters are free; AEDC, other DisCos mustn't sell to customers: Minister - Peoples Gazette,
17 hours ago
6
Nigerian Man Shares Photos of Himself Eating Frog Meat, Claims It Cures Impotence - Republican Nigeria,
24 hours ago
7
2023 presidency: I'm contesting for the future of our children, Tinubu assures Nigerians - Legit,
5 hours ago
8
250,000 passports unclaimed – Interior Minister, Aregbesola - Daily Post,
19 hours ago
9
Mob sets fleeing phone thieves ablaze after tricycle fails to start in Onitsha - Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
10
Russia-Ukraine War: Air Peace Deploys Aircraft To Evacuate Stranded Nigerians - Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago