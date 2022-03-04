Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bloody Friday: 30 killed by 2 suicide bombers in packed mosque - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Two suicide bombers blow themselves up at a mosque in north-western Pakistan, killing 30 people and injuring scores of others

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Suicide bombers kill 30 in mosque attack | World | herald.ng The Herald:
Suicide bombers kill 30 in mosque attack | World | herald.ng
30 killed in suicide bombing at Pakistani mosque Pulse Nigeria:
30 killed in suicide bombing at Pakistani mosque
20 more deaths recorded after suicide bombing at Pakistani mosque Daily Nigerian:
20 more deaths recorded after suicide bombing at Pakistani mosque
Bloody Friday: 30 killed by 2 suicide bombers in packed mosque News Breakers:
Bloody Friday: 30 killed by 2 suicide bombers in packed mosque
Bloody Friday: 30 killed by 2 suicide bombers in packed mosque Edujandon:
Bloody Friday: 30 killed by 2 suicide bombers in packed mosque


   More Picks
1 2022 recruitment portal is fake – Nigerian Army warns - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Reactions as Chicken Republic reportedly sack 2 security workers in viral dancing video — First Reports - First Reports, 22 hours ago
3 Zamfara NSCDC rescues abandoned newborn - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Erratic power supply in the country is due to dry season - Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Singer Timaya arrested hours after being accused of h!t-and-run in Lagos - Instablog 9ja, 24 hours ago
6 FG Charges Dangote Cement Tax Of N173.93bn For 2021; paid N97.24 billion tax in 2020 - The Genius Media, 21 hours ago
7 Governors decry NNPC zero contribution to federation account - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
8 Meters are free; AEDC, other DisCos mustn't sell to customers: Minister - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
9 "I was losing my hair as a result of treatment" Zainab Balogun discloses battle with stage 4 endometriosis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Kim Kardashian drops last name 'West' from her social media handles one day after she was declared legally single - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info