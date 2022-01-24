Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


It is my choice to be a second wife, Mercy Aigbe tells critics
The Nation  - Actress Mercy Aigbe has opened up on her new marriage to popular Yoruba movie marketer and film-maker, Adeoti Kazim. After the many controversies that trailed the unveiling of her new boo, this is the first time Aigbe and Kazim speak about their ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I’m happy being second wife, Mercy Aigbe tells critics The Punch:
I’m happy being second wife, Mercy Aigbe tells critics
Leave me alone, I Daily Post:
Leave me alone, I'm happy as second wife - Mercy Aigbe
Being second wife is my choice, Mercy Aigbe knocks Critics Daily Trust:
Being second wife is my choice, Mercy Aigbe knocks Critics
Everyone should leave me to enjoy my marriage - Mercy Aigbe The News Guru:
Everyone should leave me to enjoy my marriage - Mercy Aigbe
"Leave Me Alone, Being Second Wife Is My Choice And I Kanyi Daily:
"Leave Me Alone, Being Second Wife Is My Choice And I'm Happy" - Mercy Aigbe Tells Critics
It’s my choice to be a second wife and I’m happy - Actress Mercy Aigbe says Gist Reel:
It’s my choice to be a second wife and I’m happy - Actress Mercy Aigbe says
I’m happy being second wife, Mercy Aigbe tells critics News Breakers:
I’m happy being second wife, Mercy Aigbe tells critics


   More Picks
1 Update: How illegal petrol marketer and wife were killed in fire disaster caused by fuel stored at home in Jos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Police, BRT begin manhunt for driver in whose bus 22-year-old lady got missing - News Diary Online, 11 hours ago
3 Ondo State Govt to return mission schools to original owners, says Akeredolu - News Verge, 15 hours ago
4 Omoyele Sowore alleges that the police arrested his lawyer for 'embarrassing them' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Measles Hits Eight States, NCDC Laments Non-Vaccination - The Nigeria Lawyer, 18 hours ago
6 Why Nnamdi Kanu’s American Lawyer, Bruce Fein, Wants Me To Withdraw From IPOB Leader's Legal Team, Ejiofor Reacts To Allegations - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
7 NCC targets1 bn devices on 5G in 2 years - News Diary Online, 11 hours ago
8 Russia/Ukraine war: Nigerian volunteer fighters to pay $1,000 for ticket, visa – Diplomat - The Street Journal, 12 hours ago
9 Police arrest woman who killed 75-year-old man, feigned suicide - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Aide to Delta State Governor offers job to sacked ‘dancing’ security guards - Information Nigeria, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info