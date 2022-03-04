Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NCC targets1 bn devices on 5G in 2 years
News photo News Diary Online  - By Stellamaris  Ashinze/Okuawan Offiong The Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) says that it is targeting one billion devices for the Five Generation (5G) network in the next two years.

