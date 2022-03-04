Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police, BRT begin manhunt for driver in whose bus 22-year-old lady got missing
News photo News Diary Online  - By Mateen Badru Police in Lagos and the Lagos Bus Rapid Transit are searching for a BRT driver in whose bus a 22-year-old lady was allegedly kidnapped.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

