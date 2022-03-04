Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky has survived three assassination attempts in the past week, new report claims
Linda Ikeji Blog  -  Russia's number one target, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly survived three assassination attempted in the last week, new report claims.

 

According to Th

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky survives three assassination attempts Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky survives three assassination attempts
Russia/Ukraine war: Report reveals president Zelensky has survived three assassination attempts The Street Journal:
Russia/Ukraine war: Report reveals president Zelensky has survived three assassination attempts
Ukrainian President Survives Three Assassination Attacks – Report News Break:
Ukrainian President Survives Three Assassination Attacks – Report
Ukraine Within Nigeria:
Ukraine's President, Zelensky survives three assassination attempts in the past week


   More Picks
1 Ondo State Govt to return mission schools to original owners, says Akeredolu - News Verge, 11 hours ago
2 Omoyele Sowore alleges that the police arrested his lawyer for 'embarrassing them' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Measles Hits Eight States, NCDC Laments Non-Vaccination - The Nigeria Lawyer, 14 hours ago
4 Why Nnamdi Kanu’s American Lawyer, Bruce Fein, Wants Me To Withdraw From IPOB Leader's Legal Team, Ejiofor Reacts To Allegations - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
5 FG Charges Dangote Cement Tax Of N173.93bn For 2021; paid N97.24 billion tax in 2020 - The Genius Media, 24 hours ago
6 NCC targets1 bn devices on 5G in 2 years - News Diary Online, 7 hours ago
7 NASC Appoints New Clerks For Senate, House Of Reps - The Nigeria Lawyer, 24 hours ago
8 2023 presidency: I'm contesting for the future of our children, Tinubu assures Nigerians - Legit, 13 hours ago
9 Mob sets fleeing phone thieves ablaze after tricycle fails to start in Onitsha - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
10 Terrorists kill 5, burn tanker laden with 33,000 litres of fuel on Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info