Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


WCQ: Onazi On Standby, Ighalo Returns As Nigeria Name Squad For Ghana Clash
News photo Channels Television  - Midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has been put on standby as Nigeria on Friday named their squad, which included Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2022 absentee, Oghenekaro Etebo, for the World Cup play-off against regional rivals Ghana later this month.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

WCQ: Onazi On Standby, Ighalo Returns As Nigeria Name Squad For Ghana Clash TV360 Nigeria:
WCQ: Onazi On Standby, Ighalo Returns As Nigeria Name Squad For Ghana Clash
WCQ: Onazi On Standby, Ighalo Returns As Nigeria Name Squad For Ghana Clash The Street Journal:
WCQ: Onazi On Standby, Ighalo Returns As Nigeria Name Squad For Ghana Clash
WCQ: Onazi On Standby, Ighalo Returns As Nigeria Name Squad For Ghana Clash News Breakers:
WCQ: Onazi On Standby, Ighalo Returns As Nigeria Name Squad For Ghana Clash
WCQ: Onazi on standby, Ighalo returns as Nigeria name squad for Ghana clash Core TV News:
WCQ: Onazi on standby, Ighalo returns as Nigeria name squad for Ghana clash


   More Picks
1 Ondo State Govt to return mission schools to original owners, says Akeredolu - News Verge, 11 hours ago
2 Omoyele Sowore alleges that the police arrested his lawyer for 'embarrassing them' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Measles Hits Eight States, NCDC Laments Non-Vaccination - The Nigeria Lawyer, 14 hours ago
4 Why Nnamdi Kanu’s American Lawyer, Bruce Fein, Wants Me To Withdraw From IPOB Leader's Legal Team, Ejiofor Reacts To Allegations - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
5 FG Charges Dangote Cement Tax Of N173.93bn For 2021; paid N97.24 billion tax in 2020 - The Genius Media, 24 hours ago
6 NCC targets1 bn devices on 5G in 2 years - News Diary Online, 7 hours ago
7 NASC Appoints New Clerks For Senate, House Of Reps - The Nigeria Lawyer, 24 hours ago
8 2023 presidency: I'm contesting for the future of our children, Tinubu assures Nigerians - Legit, 13 hours ago
9 Mob sets fleeing phone thieves ablaze after tricycle fails to start in Onitsha - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
10 Terrorists kill 5, burn tanker laden with 33,000 litres of fuel on Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info