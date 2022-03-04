Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I’m happy being second wife, Mercy Aigbe tells critics
The Punch  - Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has begged trolls to stop criticising her for being a second wife to movie marketer, Kazim Adeoti.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

