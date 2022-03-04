Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
'Dancing' Security Guards Sacked By Chicken Republic Gets New Job From Politician
Kanyi Daily
- Ovie Success, the Special Assistant to Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has offered a new job to the two security guards who were sacked by popular eatery, Chicken Republic, for dancing at their
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Pastor offers scholarships to security guards dancing in viral video
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Chicken Republic Says Dancing Security Guards Not Fired
Gist Reel:
"The two security guards were not sacked, but sent out for retraining" – Chicken Republic claims
Skytrend News:
Chicken Republic denies sacking security guards dancing in viral video
The Genius Media:
Two Security Operatives Sacked By Chicken Republic Returns [VIDEO]
Within Nigeria:
Pastor offers scholarships to security guards dancing in viral video
More Picks
1
Update: How illegal petrol marketer and wife were killed in fire disaster caused by fuel stored at home in Jos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Police, BRT begin manhunt for driver in whose bus 22-year-old lady got missing -
News Diary Online,
10 hours ago
3
Ondo State Govt to return mission schools to original owners, says Akeredolu -
News Verge,
14 hours ago
4
Omoyele Sowore alleges that the police arrested his lawyer for 'embarrassing them' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
Measles Hits Eight States, NCDC Laments Non-Vaccination -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
16 hours ago
6
Why Nnamdi Kanu’s American Lawyer, Bruce Fein, Wants Me To Withdraw From IPOB Leader's Legal Team, Ejiofor Reacts To Allegations -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
7
NCC targets1 bn devices on 5G in 2 years -
News Diary Online,
9 hours ago
8
Sergeant goes berserk, gun down six colleagues, injure his father-in-law and razed down two blocks of rooms at police headquarters in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Drama As R*pe Suspect Flees Lagos Court | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
17 hours ago
10
Actress Genevieve Nnaji stirs reactions as she shows off banging body at 42 -
Legit,
8 hours ago
