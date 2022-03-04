Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Airtel announces free calls to support Nigerian families, friends in Ukraine
News photo News Diary Online  - By Funmilola Gboteku Airtel Nigeria says it is supporting its customers to make free calls to war-ravaged Ukraine so as to reach their friends and families there.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Airtel announces free calls to support Nigerian families, friends in Ukraine — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Airtel announces free calls to support Nigerian families, friends in Ukraine — NEWSVERGE
Airtel Nigeria Announces Free Calls to Ukraine Business Post Nigeria:
Airtel Nigeria Announces Free Calls to Ukraine
Airtel announces free international calls to connect with love ones in Ukraine National Accord:
Airtel announces free international calls to connect with love ones in Ukraine
Airtel announces free calls for Nigerian families, friends in Ukraine Daily Nigerian:
Airtel announces free calls for Nigerian families, friends in Ukraine
Airtel announces free calls for Nigerian families, friends in Ukraine News Breakers:
Airtel announces free calls for Nigerian families, friends in Ukraine
Airtel Offers Free Calls to Support Nigerian Families, Friends in Ukraine – TechEconomy.ng Tech Economy:
Airtel Offers Free Calls to Support Nigerian Families, Friends in Ukraine – TechEconomy.ng


   More Picks
1 Ondo State Govt to return mission schools to original owners, says Akeredolu - News Verge, 11 hours ago
2 Omoyele Sowore alleges that the police arrested his lawyer for 'embarrassing them' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Measles Hits Eight States, NCDC Laments Non-Vaccination - The Nigeria Lawyer, 14 hours ago
4 Why Nnamdi Kanu’s American Lawyer, Bruce Fein, Wants Me To Withdraw From IPOB Leader's Legal Team, Ejiofor Reacts To Allegations - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
5 FG Charges Dangote Cement Tax Of N173.93bn For 2021; paid N97.24 billion tax in 2020 - The Genius Media, 24 hours ago
6 NCC targets1 bn devices on 5G in 2 years - News Diary Online, 7 hours ago
7 NASC Appoints New Clerks For Senate, House Of Reps - The Nigeria Lawyer, 24 hours ago
8 2023 presidency: I'm contesting for the future of our children, Tinubu assures Nigerians - Legit, 13 hours ago
9 Mob sets fleeing phone thieves ablaze after tricycle fails to start in Onitsha - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
10 Terrorists kill 5, burn tanker laden with 33,000 litres of fuel on Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info