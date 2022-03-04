Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria Drops In New Global Terrorism Ranking
The Will  - THEWILL) – Nigeria has moved to sixth in the latest Global Terrorism Index (GTI), following successes in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents. The country dropped two places from fourth, a position it has occupied since 2017.

