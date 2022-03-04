Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NAFDAC uncovers infant formula linked to foodborne illness, cautions Nigerians
Daily Nigerian  - The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has cautioned the public about certain powdered infant formulas linked to foodborne illness. The warning was made in a public alert No. 008/2022, signed by the Director-General ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

