Youths block Anambra Police headquarters to protest alleged land grabbing by monarch
Youths of Umugama village in Ukwulu Community of Dunukofia Local Government Area, Anambra State on Friday protested to Anambra State Police headquarters,

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Sahara Reporters:
Protesting Youths Block Anambra Police Headquarters Over Alleged Land-grabbing By Monarch
Anambra community protests, accuses monarch of land grabbing The Punch:
Anambra community protests, accuses monarch of land grabbing
Anambra community protests, accuses monarch of land grabbing News Breakers:
Anambra community protests, accuses monarch of land grabbing
Youths Block Anambra Police Headquarters To Protest Alleged Land Grabbing By Monarch Tori News:
Youths Block Anambra Police Headquarters To Protest Alleged Land Grabbing By Monarch


