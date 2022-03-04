2022 WC Playoff: Troost-Ekong Doubtful For Super Eagles Vs Ghana

William Troost-Ekong is a major doubt for Nigeria's 2022 World Cup playoff against perennial rivals Ghana due to injury, reports Completesports.com.

Troost-Ekong was named in ... Complete Sports - 2022 WC Playoff: Troost-Ekong Doubtful For Super Eagles Vs GhanaWilliam Troost-Ekong is a major doubt for Nigeria's 2022 World Cup playoff against perennial rivals Ghana due to injury, reports Completesports.com.Troost-Ekong was named in ...



News Credibility Score: 99%