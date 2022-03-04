Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

AMCON To Arraign Ifeanyi Uba May 24 Over Alleged N135b Debt
The Nigeria Lawyer  - A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Friday have adjourned till May 24, 2022 for the arraignment of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and his firm Capital Oil and Gas Industries in connection with a disputed N135billion debt.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

