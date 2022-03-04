Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Obasanjo created progressive reforms in Nigeria – Atiku
News photo Daily Post  - Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has hailed ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo who clocks 85 on Saturday. The Wazirin Adamawa described the retired General as a leader committed to good governance in Nigeria and Africa. In a statement on Friday, ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

