Princess told me to kiss, suck breast of minor: Baba Ijesha says in court - P.M. News
PM News  - Baba Ijesha has told Special Offences Court that it was Princess who asked him to kiss and suck the breast of the minor he allegedly defiled.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

